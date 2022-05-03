Cruisin’ Findlay— summer’s first cruise night happens May 21

Photo by Courtney Cook on Unsplash

For many of us, summertime means a chance to pull the cover off of our beloved classics cars and hot rods, polishing them up and driving them out to show off. Findlay car aficionados will have the perfect chance to strut their stuff (or rather, roll their rides) very soon.

The first of a series of Monthly Cruise nights will be held on Saturday, May 21, in Findlay’s historic downtown, from 5-10pm. Organized by Blu Goose Motorsports, the event invites classic car owners— as well as anyone with a mini truck, low rider, import, hot rod, basically any vehicle you’re proud of— to drive out and show off their ride.

In addition, attendees will have a chance to snag some delicious food as King’s Concessions— a full-service food truck with burgers and desserts, with their famous “donut burger” being a particular delicacy— will be on hand.

Further monthly cruises downtown are scheduled for June 11, July 9, August 13, September 17 and October 1, which will double as a Trunk or Treat for Halloween month. For the latest information on the events, visit Blu Goose Motorsports’ Facebook page.