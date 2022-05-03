May concerts kick off big summer at Marathon Center

It’s sure to be a rocking summer at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, and this month gets it started with a few memorable May performances.

The soaring sounds of one of music’s most distinct voices will be celebrated as The Linda Ronstadt Experience plays the Marathon Center on Thursday, May 12 at 7:30pm. Featuring American Idol finalist Tristan McIntosh, this “premier touring tribute” show will feature a variety of Ronstadt hits like “You’re No Good,” “Blue Bayou,” “That’ll Be the Day” and more.

A different musical icon is paid tribute to by musical trio VickiKristinaBarcelona, who will play Armes Hall at the Marathon Center on Thursday, May 19. Taking the songs of the immortal Tom Waits and reinventing them with new harmonies and a variety of unique instruments, veteran musicians Rachelle Garniez, Amanda Homi and Terry Radigan craft an unforgettable sound.

On the following day, Friday, May 20, the Donnell Theater at the Marathon Center will see a concert by popular country duo Thompson Square. Comprised of husband and wife team Keifer and Shawna Thompson, the pair have made a splash with a pair of #1 country hits— “Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not” and “If I Didn’t Have You.”

In addition, Wednesday, May 11 will see the first of the first of the Marathon Center’s summer series “Food Trucks at MCPA.” Once a month in the Center’s parking lot will see a variety of vendors set up shop beginning at 11am.

For more information on all the Marathon Center’s programs or to purchase tickets, visit mcpa.org.