Macabre musical “The Addams Family” comes to Fort Findlay Playhouse

They’re creepy. They’re kooky. They’re altogether ooky. And they’re coming to the Fort Findlay Playhouse.

The musical version of the beloved characters in The Addams Family will be performed at the Playhouse for a three week run beginning on Thursday, May 5. Directed by Sam Henry and starring Adam Willford and Aeryn Williams in the central roles of Gomez and Morticia, the show tells an original tale of a grown-up Wednesday bringing her new boyfriend— and his parents— home for an unforgettable dinner.

Created in 1938 by cartoonist Charles Addams, The Addams Family became a longstanding pop culture sensation, with the macabre-yet-relatable clan becoming a popular television series, animated shows, a hit movie in the 1990s and an animated film in 2019.

The characters were adapted into a musical by composer Andrew Lippa and writers Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice. The original production of the show opened on Broadway in 2010.

Despite being nominated for two Tony awards and other honors, the show was not well received in its initial run. After leaving Broadway, however, The Addams Family musical was retooled for its national tour, and that version of the show has become a hit, being widely performed in community theater productions and at schools around the country.

Tickets for the Fort Findlay Playhouse production of The Addams Family cost $15 and can be purchased at fortfindlayplayhouse.org.