Time to Boogie! Block party comes to Marathon Center June 3

The summer officially begins when it’s time to Boogie, and the party has a brand new location this year. The 2022 edition of Boogie on the Block will be held at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, June 3 beginning at 5pm.

The city’s largest community block party, the Boogie event is traditionally held on the first Friday of June to commemorate the start of summer with a day of partying, featuring live music, food and drink.

The party has been held in a variety of locations during its existence (including Main St. through last year), but the 2022 Boogie will be housed at the Marathon Center on the MCPA Festival Grounds.

Music is always a big part of the party— the word “Boogie” is right there in the name, after all— and two big guests will rock attendees during the event. The Wet Bandits, a 90’s cover band out of Columbus, will perform, as will the masters of “yacht rock,” 70s and 80s cover band The Docksiders.

Admission for this all-ages event will cost $5 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. Children in strollers admitted free. Parking available in any of the free public parking lots surrounding MCPA.

200 W. Main Cross St. 419-423-2787. mcpa.org