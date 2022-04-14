Laser Tag Tournament lights up and raises money for Children’s Museum

16 different businesses from around the area come together for one reason: To proclaim their superiority at the ancient and honorable game of Laser Tag! Oh, and to raise money for the Children’s Museum of Findlay. That’s important, too.

The inaugural Laser Tag Tournament to benefit the Children’s Museum will be held on Sunday, May 1 at the Old Millstream Centre at the Hancock County Fairgrounds. The teams will compete to become the Grand Champion of Laser Tag for 2022. The runner-ups will also be recognized, and there’s even an award for Best Dressed Team.

In addition, the day will be filled with a variety of family-friendly activities, including corn hole and other games, activities from the Museum and food trucks to fill stomachs made hungry from all the laser-shooting action.

Opened in 2014, the Children’s Museum of FIndlay works to inspire its young visitors and build connections among families through its 24 different hands-on exhibits.

First gaining mainstream popularity in 1979 (thanks to the release of a Star Trek Electronic Phasers toy), Laser Tag has been a popular recreational pastime ever since designer George Carter III opened the first Photon center in 1984, the first arena created specifically for playing the game.

Spectator tickets for the event are $7 per person, and can be purchased either online at this link or at the door.

4-8pm. 1017 E. Sandusky St., Findlay. 567-250-9616. cmfindlay.com