Dog Man to save the day in Findlay on April 25

Part dog, part man, all cop. Inspired by the young adult book series written by author and cartoonist Dav Pilkey, Dog Man: The Musical will be sure to delight children around Findlay when it comes to the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts for school day performances on Monday, April 25.

A production of TheaterWorks USA. Dog Man: The Musical tells the story of a crimefighter with the head of a dog and the body of a police officer who must try and save his city from evildoers like Flippy the Cyborg Fish and Petey the evil cat.

Dog Man is being presented by the Marathon Center as part of their Spark Series, performances designed to not only entertain but to supplement classroom learning by teaching attendees about topics such as human rights, self-esteem, overcoming adversity and more, as well as introducing kids to different styles of performing arts.

A non-profit theater company founded in 1961, TheaterWorks USA creates productions for young and family audiences throughout the United States and Canada, many based on beloved properties such as The Pout-Pout Fish and The Magic School Bus.

The first Dog Man story was published in 2016, and already ten books in the series have been released. Dav Pilkey, the author, is wildly popular for not only Dog Man but his long running Captain Underpants book series, for which he also serves as writer and illustrator.

The Dog Man: The Musical performance is recommended for Grades 1-5. Groups can buy tickets by emailing KHeitkamp@MCPA.org, or calling 419-423-2787, ext. 112. Groups under 15 can purchase tickets online at this link.

$5. 10am and 12:30pm. The Donnell Theater, Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, 200 W. Main Cross St., Findlay. 419-423-2787. mcpa.org