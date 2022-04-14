Miracle Park to host grand re-opening April 23

Photo courtesy: Miracle League of Findlay Facebook page.

A scant six years after it opened, Blanchard Valley Health System Miracle Park is slated to host its grand re-opening on Saturday, April 23.

A set of new additions to the facility, including shading added to some of the bleachers, zipline equipment added to the playground, recycled benches added to the grounds and a variety of other improvements are the inspiration for the celebration.

In addition, the event will commemorate the beginning of the Miracle League of Findlay’s season. The first game will begin at noon on the 23rd.

Miracle Park is a facility aimed at providing individuals with special needs a place where they can play baseball. Also part of the facility is a “Miracle Playground” which allows children of all ability levels to play together.

Named after its lead donor, Blanchard Valley Health System Miracle Park opened in 2016 at a cost of $1.35 million.

The Miracle League of Findlay is a non-profit organization designed to give special needs athletes an environment where they can play the national pastime regardless of experience level or ability. All players ages 5 and up are welcome.

11am-2:30pm. Blanchard Valley Health System Miracle Park, 3430 Main St., Findlay. Free.