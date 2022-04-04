“Imaginary Friend” author comes to Marathon

A bestselling author, playwright, humor columnist and more, writer Matthew Dicks brings a world of writing experience with him as he prepares to appear at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, April 13 at 7:30pm. The event will be held at the Roy and Marcia Armes Hall.

Dicks has written multiple novels, including the books Memoirs of an Imaginary Friend, Something Missing, Unexpectedly, Milo, and The Other Mother. He’s also written the non-fiction book Storyworthy: Engage, Teach, Persuade, and Change Your Life through the Power of Storytelling.

Memoirs of an Imaginary Friend, a young adult novel about a child on the spectrum and his imaginary friend Budo, won numerous accolades including the 2014 Dolly Gray Award for Children’s Literature.

In addition to his books, Dicks has experience as a playwright for musicals, a writer for comic books, and as a columnist for a variety of magazines. His humor columns have won him several prizes, as well.

Attendance to the Book Talk costs $15. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit mcpa.org.

200 W. Main Cross St. 419-423-2787. mcpa.org