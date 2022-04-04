Deal with the devil as FHS presents “Damn Yankees”

A beloved musical about baseball, the devil and true love comes to the Findlay stage as Findlay High School Creative and Performing Arts presents a spring production of Damn Yankees from April 8-10.

The high school production of the classic stage show will feature Dominic Merrill as the lead character Joe Boyd, Kelsey Bates as his wife Meg and Nathan Haines as the devilish Mr. Applegate.

Based on Douglass Wallop’s 1954 novel The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant, Damn Yankees tells the story of a middle-aged fan of the Washington Senators who would give anything to see them succeed. When a mysterious man named “Mr. Applegate” appears, he offers the man the chance to be a hero for his team— but only if he leaves his life and wife behind.

The show originally opened on Broadway in 1955, directed by George Abbott and with musical numbers choreographed by the legendary Bob Fosse. It would run for over 1,000 performances. A revival would open in 1994 and run for an additional 700 performances.

The Findlay High School production of Damn Yankees will take place in the R.L. Heminger Auditorium on the campus of FIndlay High School, located at 1200 Broad Ave. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students on Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students for the matinee performances on Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10 at 2pm. Senior citizens who have an FCS Senior Pass can attend the matinees for free.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit fcs.org/activities.