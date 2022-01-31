Mothers’ Milk Bank open for donations in Findlay

The OhioHealth Mothers’ Milk Bank, which provides pasteurized human milk for infants whose mothers cannot produce it, has opened a new Milk DropSite at the Family Center of the Hancock County WIC (Women, Infants and Children) administration.

The Family Center Milk Drop held its official grand opening on January 25. The Drop features a freezer where donated milk will be stored in advance of being transferred to OhioHealth Mothers’ Milk Bank in Columbus.

The OhioHealth Mothers’ Milk Bank is one of only 29 such banks in North America. “Pasteurized donor milk is liquid gold for babies who need it. In 2021 alone we distributed nearly 421,107 ounces of milk all over the country – that’s 3,289 gallons! Just one ounce can feed a premature infant for three days, so every little bit helps,” said Chris Smith, RN, IBCLC, outreach coordinator and lactation consultant for the Bank, in a press release.



Mothers hoping to become a milk donor must complete a screening process, including a phone interview, medical and lifestyle review, signed medical releases and consent to test for a variety of conditions. Interested donors may call 614-566-0630 or email milkbank@ohiohealth.com.