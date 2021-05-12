No Ordinary Plastic Surgery: Surgeon Brings Uplifting Message to Findlay

Vincent McGinniss, DO, moved to Findlay four years ago and immediately set out to grow the “whole aspect” of Blanchard Valley Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics of Northwest Ohio.

Vincent McGinniss, DO

“I met Dr. Lorie-Thomas Schultz and we discovered that we both share a passion for plastic surgery and aesthetics,” says McGinniss. “I’m the only facial plastic surgeon in this area and we have the only aesthetic spa in the area as well,” he added. With a specialty in gynecology, Thomas-Schultz brings a focus on cosmetic and reconstructive procedures specific to women.

Board certified in otolaryngology and facial plastics, McGinniss is a member of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. He is experienced in a wide range of procedures, such as eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty), nose surgery (rhinoplasty) face and neck lifts and hair restoration. He also performs reconstructive surgery, for example, in patients with skin cancer.

“That’s the most rewarding part of my job,” he says.

According to McGinniss, a common misconception about cosmetic surgery is that it’s just for older people, primarily older women. Like similar practices around the country, Blanchard Valley Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics is seeing more younger patients, men and women in their 30s and 40s. This younger demographic is driving demand for non-surgical procedures. For example, the practice is now offering thread lifts. This is suture with small barbs, that when placed under the skin surface, can lift sagging tissue. The results are instant and there is little downtime.

“Our role is to guide patients through all of these new advances,” McGinniss added.

Because men want to stay competitive professionally and socially, more males are seeking consultations for cosmetic procedures.

“Rhinoplasty is popular among males, as is hair restoration,” he says. “But women are also seeking hair restoration.”

He adds that lockdowns and quarantines in 2020 have probably increased the number of cosmetic procedures performed.

“No one likes how they look on Zoom,” he laughs.

Relaxation and Recovery

Depending on the procedure, recovery time varies. The staff at Blanchard Valley Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics does everything possible to minimize bruising and optimize healing. McGinniss uses platelet-rich plasma to encourage healing in many cases. This is the process of drawing the patient’s own blood; separating out the plasma and injecting it into the site of an incision or wound. Because plasma has proteins that promote cell growth, he feels it can optimize the results of certain procedures. In most cases, he can remove sutures within a week. Many procedures can be performed under local anesthesia, with some additional sedation given if it’s determined to be needed. It’s all about making the patient as comfortable as possible.

Another misconception about plastic surgery is that it’s only for the rich and famous. Actually, with the variety of procedures available, the cost can be less than it was in the 1950s and 60s. The office works with CareCredit and can assist patients with financing if they request it.

The aesthetic spa portion of the practice offers skin care products for sale. McGinniss feels that there is a place for topical treatment to improve skin quality and provide anti-aging benefits. He adds that they carry the best, medical-grade products and have an aesthetician who can advise clients.

With a double-board certified plastic surgeon, women’s health specialist, and a complete line of medical-grade skin care products, Blanchard Valley Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics is bringing services to Findlay that rival or even surpass those offered in larger, urban areas.

Blanchard Valley has locations at 2113 Tiffin Ave., Suite A and 110 W. Main Cross St., Suite G. Blanchard Valley is a service of the Blanchard Valley Health System. Consultations can be scheduled by calling 419-429-7600 or online at https://www.bvhealthsystem.org/plastic-surgery-aesthetics-of-northwest-ohio/schedule-a-consultation