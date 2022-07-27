NWO Antique Machinery Association hosts 51st Annual Show

Back for the 51st year, the Northwest Ohio Antique Machinery Association will be hosting their annual showing of machinery at the Hancock County Fairgrounds. Along with the show, there will be a variety of activities to watch and take part in. Camping spots will be available for reservation so you can spend the weekend enjoying the festivities from August 4-7.

A large collection of tractors, gas engines, lawnmowers, scooters, and steam engines will be displayed for the four-day event. The Ohio Regional Cockshutt Club will be in attendance, featuring Cockshutt & Co-Op Hoosier Tractors and Indiana Engines. The days will be full of things to do between machinery viewings, including tractor pulls, horse pulls, tractor square dancing, barrel racing, and woodcarving demonstrations. The event is family friendly, with plenty of activities for children as well.

Campsites can be reserved to have close access to the fairgrounds, some with water hook up available at request. These sites are available on a first come-first serve basis, so make sure to get your reservation in as soon as possible.

The Northwest Ohio Antique Machinery Association started as a wheat threshing demonstration and small showing of antique machinery at a local event over fifty years ago. This event proved to be a hit, and the Bluffton-area men put on the first official show in 1972 at the Village Farm. Show attendance grew to over 10,000 people by 1980, and the show had to move locations to accommodate such a large crowd. With this, they also added more activities, some of which are still there today. Crafts, a flea market, odd types of equipment, and competitions were included and added to the fun atmosphere of the event for participants and viewers alike.

For more information about the schedule, prices, and event locations, visit nwoama.com or the NOAMA Facebook page.