Run4Haiti benefiting Mission Possible event on August 6

Findlay will be hosting a Run4Haiti event on August 6 at 9am to benefit Mission Possible.

Mission Possible is a non-profit organization with over 10 schools and 15 churches in Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Over 2,500 students are able to receive an education and are provided meals from the continued support of Mission Possible. Mission Possible’s USA headquarters still reside in Findlay and in recent years, their priorities have shifted from a relief-oriented mindset to one of educating and equipping Haitian and Dominican leaders. They have increased the focus on evangelism and discipleship, improving the school programs and student health and upgrading the facilities they offer.

Run4Haiti is a local 4-mile road race around the Findlay area, and all proceeds from the event will support Mission Possible. This year, those willing to participate can do so one of two ways. They can register for the live event on August 6th at 9:00am at Gateway Church or register for the virtual event online, run four miles at any time during August and then upload their results to the Run4Haiti website.

Registration for the virtual event is $35 and pre-registration can be found here. Same-day registration will be offered at the location of the race, but pre-registration will guarantee a free Run4Haiti shirt. Check-in will begin at 8:00am on the day of the event.

The virtual event is $40 to register and registration is open until August 31st at 10:00pm. Results can be submitted online via the Run4Haiti website.

For more information on Mission Impossible and their events, visit their website here or contact them at office@OurMissionIsPossible.org.