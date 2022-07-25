Vanlue Fest begins July 28

Mark your calendars for the last weekend in July! The Vanlue Fest is hosted by the community of Vanlue, OH and its many volunteers. Vanlue is a small village outside of Findlay and their annual festival is a great weekend getaway, especially for families.

The festival begins July 28 with a 5k race and cheerleading competition. Pre-registration can ensure participants receive a free t-shirt from the event, but you can register at the race as well. The main event of the day will be the PTO sponsored “Cow Patty Drop.” With prizes possibly reaching $1000, this fundraiser will help out the community and school in plenty of ways. To purchase tickets for the fund raiser you can go online or buy them when you are at the festival.

July 29 will include even more fun activities for the family. There will be a parade, inflatables for the kids, bingo, an adult cornhole tournament, and an amazing firework show to end the night with a bang. Plus, there will be food vendors available throughout the day and a beer garden for the adults.

To end the fun-filled weekend, July 30 will include mud volleyball, three on three basketball games, and more inflatables for the kids. Food vendors will also be available this day, and there will be a chicken barbeque later on in the afternoon. There will also be a live performance by “Excaliber,” a band that has been rockin’ the Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana areas for 40 years. Come out any of the days to support the local community or just enjoy the fun event with family and friends!

Check out the Vanlue Fest Facebook page for any updates or information.