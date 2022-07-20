Rally in the Alley: Friday Night Fun in Findlay

By Tre Spencer

Friday nights in downtown Findlay have seen an urban resurgence in art, culture and live music.

The Hancock County Chamber of Commerce has released the list of live bands and food vendors that will be sponsoring the Rally in the Alley summer concert series in Findlay. The series will take place every Friday evening from 5-8 p.m. in downtown Findlay at Latham Courtyard on 510 S. Main Street.

Consisting of a list of local bands in the area and eateries to provide food and refreshments, there are several more concerts to rule out the end of the summer until August 12.

July 22 – Bourbon & Vinyl

Bourbon & Vinyl is a rock and roll cover band that originated from northwest Ohio and consists of five longtime friends and Jimmy John’s Gourmet Subs will be available as an option for food.

July 29 – Spoiled Rotten

Spoiled Rotten is a band that plays a variety of genres that include 80s classic rock. Mancy’s Steakhouse will be available to concertgoers to purchase for food and refreshments.

August 5 – Reunion Band



The Reunion Band is a group that predominantly plays older rock hits and rhythm and blues hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s and originated in Florida. The Fern Café will eb providing snacks and refreshments to attendees.

August 12 – Tongue ‘N’ Groove



Tongue ‘N’ Groove are a five-pieces classic American rock band originating from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Snacks and refreshments will be [provided by The Baking Company & Bread Kneads.