20th Findlay Pride begins on June 2

Findlay Pride began as a small picnic/potluck in 2003. Now, under LGBTQ+ Spectrum of Findlay, it has grown to a multi-day celebration with a variety of events for attendees to enjoy. The 20th Annual Findlay Pride event will take place beginning Thursday, June 2.

Events currently scheduled include:

Thursday June 2:

7-9pm: Pride Mixer at the Hancock Hotel, 631 S. Main St.

Saturday, June 4:

9-10am: Yoga in the Park at Riverside Park, 231 McManness Ave.

9am: Volleyball Tournament at Riverside Park Sand Courts (cost to register: $150 per team)

10am-4pm: Pride in the Park at Riverside Park

6-10pm: Pride After Party on Crawford St.

Sunday, June 5:

11am-2pm: Drag Queen Bingo & Brunch MCed by Cherry Poppins at Findlay Inn, 200 E. Main Cross St. ($35 per ticket)

In addition, a Pride Tattoo Fundraiser is scheduled to take place on June 5 at Gypsy Tattoo, 220 S. Main St. Further details on the event have yet to be announced.

For all the latest on Findlay Pride and more events as they are announced, visit the LGBTQ+ Spectrum of Findlay’s Facebook page.