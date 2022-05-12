Tradition returns with Memorial Day Parade on May 30

Tribute will be paid to those who gave of themselves to protect our country at the annual Memorial Day Parade, being held on Monday, May 30 in downtown Findlay.

Organized, as usual, by the Hancock County Veterans Council, the day’s events begin with the traditional Bridge Ceremony to honor fallen soldiers on Main Street Bridge at 9am.

The parade proper will start at 10am in front of the American Legion at 120 W. Front St. The procession will go from there before turning south onto Main St. and then west onto West Main Cross St., finally arriving at the Maple Grove Cemetery.

The commemoration will end with a ceremony at Maple Grove at the cemetery’s War Memorial.

The parade is an honored tradition in the Findlay community, only interrupted in 2020 due to the pandemic.

For more information on the parade, contact the Hancock County Veterans Council at 419-721-7275.