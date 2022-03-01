Barre at the Brewery in Findlay

The Findlay Brewing Company will be hosting local instructor Margo and the team at the Ryse Fitness Studio to bring an all new fitness class to the taproom. They will be offering a 1 hour barre class for anyone willing to participate.

Barre class is a workout technique inspired by elements of ballet, yoga, and pilates that focuses on low-impact, high intensity movements designed to strengthen and tone muscles and improve physical health.

Each class is $15 to participate which includes a pint of FBC beer at the end of each workout session for those 21 and over. There is limited space so Ryse Fitness and the Findlay Brewing Co. encourage everyone to pre-register to secure their place. Walk-ins are accepted if space is available.

The class is offered monthly and the recommended registration is available per class. No previous experience is necessary and all ages are welcome to attend. Participants should arrive by 9:45am and the class will begin at 10:00am. They ask that you bring your own yoga mat if you have one available.

The first class will take place on March 5th at 10:00am at the Findlay Brewing Company. Registration is available here!

More information on the classes and events offered by Ryse Fitness Studio can be found on their website!

Findlay Brewing Co.

213 E. Crawford St, Findlay, OH 45840

March 5th, 10:00am-11:00am

419-419-2739

Findlaybrewing.com