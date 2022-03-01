Hancock County Sports Hall of Fame inducts new members

The Hancock County Sports Hall of Fame will induct five new members and two teams at their 2022 banquet on April 9th:

Marc Arce Arce coached 29 National Champions in Track and Field in his 30 years as the head coach at the University of Findlay. He is a member of USA Track and Field, the governing body of track and field in the United States, and the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Katie Butler She is a two-time 1st-team All-Ohio basketball player from Liberty-Benton High school and earned 12 varsity letters in basketball, volleyball and track and field. According to the OHSAA, she is 16th in the state for most blocked shots in her career with 359.

Rick Maroney Maroney is a 9-time varsity letter winner for baseball, basketball and football at Findlay High School. He went on to study at the University of Toledo where he finished his career as the 4-year pitching ace for the UToledo Baseball team.

Tom Meyer He earned 9 varsity letters at Cory-Rawson High School and played football for Dartmouth College in the Ivy League Championship in 1972. He served as the athletic director for 13 years and has coached track and field for 27 years at Cory-Rawson High School.

Seth Newlove Newlove earned 200+ wins while coaching the Arlington High School girls basketball team, including the division III State Championship title in 2012. He is the boys basketball all-time leading point scorer from Arlington High School.

Two teams are being inducted into the Hall of Fame— the 1997 and 1998 Girls Track and Field teams from Cory-Rawson High School. They earned a division III State Championship title and division III State Runner-up title respectively. Both teams were coached by fellow HOF inductee, Tom Meyer.

The event will be held on April 9th at 6:00pm at Owens Community College. Team member tickets are $25 and dinner tickets are $35. For more information visit the Hancock Sports HOF website!