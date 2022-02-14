“Game Changers” on display at the Mazza Museum in Findlay

A new art exhibit in honor of Black History Month

The University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum has announced their newest exhibit “Game Changers” in celebration of Black History Month.

Some of the artwork in the exhibit includes R. George Christie’s “A Time to Act: John F. Kennedy’s Big Speech,” Chris K Soenpiet’s “Molly Bannaky,” and Brian Collier’s “Barack Obama: Son of Promise, Child of Hope.”

Dan Chudzinski, Curator of the Mazza Museum, says “This is a tribute to Black History. American History. From the indomitable spirit that survived slavery, to the courageous voices that rang out for Civil Rights.” The exhibit title reflects the artists, poets, athletes, and individuals that “changed the game” and left a lasting impact on Black History.

The Mazza Museum is located in the Virginia B. Gardner Fine Arts Pavilion at the University of Findlay. The exhibit is open Sunday February 13th from 1:00pm-4:00pm and Wednesday February 16th from 12:00pm-5:00pm. Admission is free and guided tours are available.

For more information, visit the Mazza Museum website!

The Mazza Museum

The Virginia B. Gardner Art Pavillon

201 College St, Findlay OH 45840

mazzamuseum.org

419-434-4560